    AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's [Image 2 of 11]

    AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 73rd Special Operations Squadron conduct pre-flight checks before flying a live-fire training mission during Bold Quest 21.2 Fort Wayne, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. Prior to taking off, Airmen check the aircraft and weapons systems for any malfunctions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 11:31
    Photo ID: 6998124
    VIRIN: 211108-F-OQ858-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurlburt Field
    Special Operations
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    panhandle

