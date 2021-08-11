AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's

A U.S. Air Force special missions’ aviator checks on tactics, techniques and procedures during a live-fire training mission at Jefferson Proving Ground, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. During communication between aircrew and joint terminal air controllers they use guides to ensure all functions are performed properly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

