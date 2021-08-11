AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's

Two U.S. Air Force pilots from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron fly an AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft during a live-fire training mission at Jefferson Proving Grounds, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. The pilots are responsible for ensuring the aircraft is in position to support call-to-fire requests from joint terminal air controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)
