AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's

U.S. Air Force special missions’ aviator from the 73rd Special Operations Squadron prepares to catch brass after firing the 30mm weapon system on an AC-130J Ghostrider Aircraft during a live-fire training mission at Jefferson Proving Ground, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. One of their responsibilities is to ensure there are no weapon malfunctions in-flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

