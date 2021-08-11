A U.S. Air Force special missions’ aviator directs the pilot when the 105mm weapon system is ready to fire during a live-fire training mission at Jefferson Proving Ground, Indiana Nov. 8, 2021. Special missions’ aviators are responsible for ensuring safe fire of all weapon systems onboard the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6998132
|VIRIN:
|211108-F-OQ858-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.31 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AC-130J Gunships train with multi-national JTAC's [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT