Guarding the colors

The Fort Hood Mobilization Support Brigade held a Transfer of Authority ceremony Dec. 28, 2021, marking the handover of responsibility for its duties to the 642nd Regional Support Group from Decatur, Ga. During the past year, the 209th Regional Support Group has overseen the brigade's mission providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops. Keith M. Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, oversaw the ceremony attended by officials and family members. U.S. Army Col. Marc Statham, the 209th Regional Support Group commander, spoke to the assembled audience about the challenges the unit faced, including COVID and the Texas winter storm at the start of the year. Col. Robert Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, congratulated the outgoing unit on its accomplishments and thanked both employers and family members who provide support for their Soldiers. The 209th Regional Support Group will return to Kansas City, Mo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

