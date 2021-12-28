Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guarding the colors [Image 10 of 10]

    Guarding the colors

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    The Fort Hood Mobilization Support Brigade held a Transfer of Authority ceremony Dec. 28, 2021, marking the handover of responsibility for its duties to the 642nd Regional Support Group from Decatur, Ga. During the past year, the 209th Regional Support Group has overseen the brigade's mission providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops. Keith M. Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, oversaw the ceremony attended by officials and family members. U.S. Army Col. Marc Statham, the 209th Regional Support Group commander, spoke to the assembled audience about the challenges the unit faced, including COVID and the Texas winter storm at the start of the year. Col. Robert Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, congratulated the outgoing unit on its accomplishments and thanked both employers and family members who provide support for their Soldiers. The 209th Regional Support Group will return to Kansas City, Mo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 01:00
    Photo ID: 6996515
    VIRIN: 211228-A-VX503-0993
    Resolution: 2857x1952
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guarding the colors [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ceremony
    Red roses
    Yellow roses
    Casing
    Red and gold
    Presentation
    Taking command
    Presenting trust
    Dedication to the mission
    Guarding the colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    MOB
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    209th Regional Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT