Flowers are presented to Suzie Statham, wife of U.S. Army Col. Marc Statham, the 209th Regional Support Group commander, as part of the Mobilization Support Brigade Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021. The event, attended by base officials and family members, marks the 642nd Regional Support Group's taking over providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops from the 209th Regional Support Group of Kansas City, Mo. The 642nd Regional Support Group is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6996504 VIRIN: 211228-A-VX503-0495 Resolution: 3497x2389 Size: 4.33 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red roses [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.