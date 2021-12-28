Taking command

At right, Keith M. Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, hands the colors representing the base Mobilization Support Brigade to U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony Dec. 28, 2021. The event, attended by base officials and family members, marks the 642nd Regional Support Group's taking over providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops from the 209th Regional Support Group of Kansas City, Mo. The 642nd Regional Support Group is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

