U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise L. Demps uncase their unit guidon as part of the Mobilization Support Brigade Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021. The event, attended by base officials and family members, marks the 642nd Regional Support Group's taking over providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops from the 209th Regional Support Group of Kansas City, Mo. Keith M. Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, oversaw the ceremony. The 642nd Regional Support Group is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6996507 VIRIN: 211228-A-VX503-0749 Resolution: 2538x1686 Size: 2.47 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: PEACHTREE CITY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red and gold [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.