Yellow roses

Flowers are presented to Melinda Coker, wife of U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, as part of the Mobilization Support Brigade Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021. The event, attended by base officials and family members, marks the 642nd Regional Support Group's taking over providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops from the 209th Regional Support Group of Kansas City, Mo. The 642nd Regional Support Group is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

