From left, U.S. Army Col. Marc Statham, the 209th Regional Support Group commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. L.M. Leising case their unit guidon as part of the Mobilization Support Brigade Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021. During the past year, the 209th Regional Support Group has overseen the brigade's mission providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops. The ceremony marks the handover of its responsibility to the 642nd Regional Support Group from Decatur, Ga. The 209th Regional Support Group will return to Kansas City, Mo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 00:59 Photo ID: 6996506 VIRIN: 211228-A-VX503-0653 Resolution: 3462x2299 Size: 4.14 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: DECATUR, GA, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Casing [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.