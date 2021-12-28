Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presentation [Image 6 of 10]

    Presentation

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Col. Robert J. Coker, the 642nd Regional Support Group commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denise L. Demps unfurl their unit guidon as part of the Mobilization Support Brigade Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021. The event, attended by base officials and family members, marks the 642nd Regional Support Group's taking over providing for the mobilization and demobilization of Reserve and National Guard troops from the 209th Regional Support Group of Kansas City, Mo. Keith M. Gogas, deputy to the Fort Hood garrison commander, oversaw the ceremony. The 642nd Regional Support Group is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

