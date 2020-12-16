Soldiers assigned to the 832nd Transportation Bn. tighten up cargos to load up on M1120 HEMTT LHS (Load Handling System) during a Mobility Exercise in the rain at Fort Eustis, Va. Dec. 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6996079
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-QT896-308
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transportation unit conducts training on Load Handling System [Image 10 of 10], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
