Soldiers conduct weapons training with M320 Grenade Launcher

Spc. Fives, an Army Motor Transport Operator, qualifies with the M320 Grenade Launcher during weapons training at Fort Eustis, Va. Feb, 4, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6996073
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-QT896-231
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
