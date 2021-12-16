Army Cargo Specialists ensure a culture of safety during rail operations

Spc. Kirby, an Army Cargo Specialist assigned to the 698th Rapid Port Opening Element uses hand signals to communicate with the ground guide while loading a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) on a U.S. Army train during a rail operation at Fort Eustis, Va. Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)
