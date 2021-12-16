Army Information Technology Specialists assigned to the 689th Rapid Port Opening Element, from left to right, Spc. Dallas, Spc. Juan Grimaldo and Spc. Michael Bess set up a Small Portable Operations Communications Kit during a rail operation training exercise at Fort Eustis, Va. Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:31
|Photo ID:
|6996068
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-QT896-257
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Information Technology Specialists help keep the Army moving along [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
