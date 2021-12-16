Army Information Technology Specialists help keep the Army moving along

Army Information Technology Specialists assigned to the 689th Rapid Port Opening Element, from left to right, Spc. Dallas, Spc. Juan Grimaldo and Spc. Michael Bess set up a Small Portable Operations Communications Kit during a rail operation training exercise at Fort Eustis, Va. Dec. 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)

