Sgt. Ronnie Drake, an Army Motor Transport Operator, volunteers to receive a Nasopharyngeal Airway during first aid training at Fort Eustis, Va. Aug, 19, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:31
|Photo ID:
|6996072
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-QT896-011
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Motor Transport Operator volunteers to receive a Nasopharyngeal Airway during first aid training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT