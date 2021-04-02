Spc. Hercules, an Army Cargo Specialist assigned to the 832nd Transportation Battalion conducts a weapons qualification event with the M320 Grenade Launcher at Fort Eustis, Va. Feb. 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6996076
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-QT896-705
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transportation unit demonstrates readiness during weapons qualification event [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
