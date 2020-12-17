Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transportation unit demonstrates readiness during mobility exercise at Fort Eustis

    Transportation unit demonstrates readiness during mobility exercise at Fort Eustis

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Spc. Acevedo, an Army Motor Transport Operator, drives a M1120 HEMTT LHS (Load Handling System) during a Mobility Exercise at Fort Eustis, Va. Dec. 17, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Hyeongmin Lee)

