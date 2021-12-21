A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021. MacDill is home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing whose mission of aerial refueling enables the Air Force to have rapid air mobility anytime, anywhere. The Air Force has announced that MacDill is the preferred location to host the next active duty KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, a decision that assessed factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6995800 VIRIN: 211221-F-TE518-1009 Resolution: 7122x5087 Size: 16.82 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.