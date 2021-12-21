Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 1 of 9]

    91st ARS refuels F-16s

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Henderson, 100th Fighter Squadron pilot, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during an exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. Successfully completing each mission is paramount to Air Force pilots, who push the limits of the aircraft they fly with control, skill and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    F-16
    Refueling
    Pilot
    KC-135
    AIr Force

