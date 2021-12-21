U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas Henderson, 100th Fighter Squadron pilot, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during an exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. Successfully completing each mission is paramount to Air Force pilots, who push the limits of the aircraft they fly with control, skill and precision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6995791
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-TE518-1002
|Resolution:
|1714x2286
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT