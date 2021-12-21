U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Casey, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The 91st ARS refueled F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6995799 VIRIN: 211221-F-TE518-1008 Resolution: 7426x5304 Size: 34.31 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.