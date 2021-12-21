91st ARS refuels F-16s

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Justin Casey, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The 91st ARS refueled F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
