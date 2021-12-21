A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flies over MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021. MacDill is home of the 6th Air Refueling Wing whose mission of aerial refueling enables the Air Force to have rapid air mobility anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6995798
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-TE518-1010
|Resolution:
|6658x4756
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
