91st ARS refuels F-16s

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to MacDill Air Force Base refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama National Guard, during an exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The KC-135 is capable of pumping thousands of gallons of jet fuel into aircraft midair, which allows those aircraft to fly over tactical locations that are long distances away from supporting airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

