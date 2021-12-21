An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama National Guard, soars through the sky during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft whose maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all potential threat fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:44 Photo ID: 6995793 VIRIN: 211221-F-TE518-1003 Resolution: 4824x3446 Size: 8.56 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.