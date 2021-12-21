An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama National Guard, soars through the sky during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft whose maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all potential threat fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6995793
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-TE518-1003
|Resolution:
|4824x3446
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
