    91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 3 of 9]

    91st ARS refuels F-16s

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama National Guard, soars through the sky during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft whose maneuverability and combat radius exceed that of all potential threat fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:44
    Photo ID: 6995793
    VIRIN: 211221-F-TE518-1003
    Resolution: 4824x3446
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels F-16s [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Refueling
    Pilot
    KC-135
    Air Force

