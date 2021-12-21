91st ARS refuels F-16s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Satberry, 91st Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, left, evaluates Senior Airman Caleb Mills, 91st ARS boom operator, right, during a refueling exercise over Alabama, Dec. 21, 2021. Mills operated a specialized boom from the back of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to MacDill Air Force Base to refuel F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 187th Fighter Wing, Alabama National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

