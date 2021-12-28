Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal [Image 8 of 8]

    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th ARW stands after being detailed, Dec. 28th, 2021, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The decal identifies the wing to which the KC-135 is assigned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6995766
    VIRIN: 211228-F-NR913-0284
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 864.04 KB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

