Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman (left), Tech Sgt. Holly Larson 100th MXS Corrosion Control NCO in charge (Middle), and Airman Chase Cerrotti 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice (right), evaluate the placement of a decal on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flagship tail. The decal marked the 100th Air Refueling Wing on the flagship tail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

