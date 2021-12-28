Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S Air Force Airman Rachel Bachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice (left), and Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver (right), 100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, apply a decal to the flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 28, 2021. Detailing a flagship tail consists of priming, painting, stenciling, decal application and baking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6995760
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-NR913-0086
|Resolution:
|5030x3887
|Size:
|667.59 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
