Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S Air Force Airman Rachel Bachert, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice (left), and Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver (right), 100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, apply a decal to the flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 28, 2021. Detailing a flagship tail consists of priming, painting, stenciling, decal application and baking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

