Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal [Image 1 of 8]

    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Rachel Bachert (left), 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, and Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver (right), 100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, apply pressure to release a decal onto a flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 28, 2021. These aircraft structural maintainers stripped, primed and painted the flagship tail before applying the 100th ARW decal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 08:23
    Photo ID: 6995759
    VIRIN: 211228-F-NR913-0111
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 474.54 KB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal
    Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Maintenance
    Aim high

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT