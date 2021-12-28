Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S. Air Force Airman Rachel Bachert (left), 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, and Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver (right), 100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, apply pressure to release a decal onto a flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 28, 2021. These aircraft structural maintainers stripped, primed and painted the flagship tail before applying the 100th ARW decal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

