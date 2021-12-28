Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver (left),100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, and Airman Rachel Bachert,100th MXS aircraft structural maintenance apprentice (right), apply a paint decal to the flagship tail for a KC-135 assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Dec. 28th, 2021, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. The efforts of aircraft structural maintenance airmen help keep RAF Mildenhall’s KC-135s in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

