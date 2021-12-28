Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, removes plastic from the surface of a paint decal from a flagship tail for a KC-135 assigned to the 100th ARW, Dec. 28th, 2021, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Aircraft structural maintenance professionals not only apply decals, but can also repair or build replacement aircraft parts from scratch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6995765
|VIRIN:
|211228-F-NR913-0262
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|619.16 KB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
