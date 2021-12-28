U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Weaver, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, removes plastic from the surface of a paint decal from a flagship tail for a KC-135 assigned to the 100th ARW, Dec. 28th, 2021, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Aircraft structural maintenance professionals not only apply decals, but can also repair or build replacement aircraft parts from scratch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 08:23 Photo ID: 6995765 VIRIN: 211228-F-NR913-0262 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 619.16 KB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.