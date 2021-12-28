Structurally sound: Aircraft Maintenance Airmen apply a decal

U.S. Air Force Airman Donovan Guerra, 100th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, strips a previous decal from a flagship tail for a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Dec. 28th, 2021, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Air bubbles protruded from the decal, so it was stripped, remade and reapplied. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu)

