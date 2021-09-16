Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 10 of 10]

    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Bailee Russell 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Honor Guard members perform a flag folding ceremony during the annual POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17. 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs with retreat ceremony, 24-hour run

    POW/MIA
    prisoner of war
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    retreat ceremony
    missing in action

