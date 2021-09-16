Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs

The team of Maj. Christopher Sweeney, 365th Training Squadron commander, and 364th Training Squadron instructors Tech. Sgts. Dustin Edwards, Dustin Burgess and Cashin Poole and Staff Sgt. Matthew Legac make their way around the 1-mile track during the 24-hour POW/MIA Run at sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. Roughly 160 runners and 27 teams participated in the event, filling up 48 consecutive 30-minute time slots and amassing 139 aggregate miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

