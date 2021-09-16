Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs

From left, Tech. Sgts. Adam Norman, Bradley Bellemare and Jamie Groff, 366th Training Squadron Civil Engineer Operations students, participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA Run at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021. Roughly 160 runners and 27 teams participated in the event, filling up 48 consecutive 30-minute time slots and amassing 139 aggregate miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

