    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 7 of 10]

    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Michelle Martin 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    A group of runners participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA Run in the early morning hours at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Roughly 160 runners and 27 teams participated in the event, filling up 48 consecutive 30-minute time slots and amassing 139 aggregate miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6993756
    VIRIN: 210917-F-OY233-823
    Resolution: 5104x2870
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 10 of 10], by Michelle Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs with retreat ceremony, 24-hour run

    POW
    MIA
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    24-hour run

