Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs

A group of runners participate in the 24-hour POW/MIA Run in the early morning hours at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Roughly 160 runners and 27 teams participated in the event, filling up 48 consecutive 30-minute time slots and amassing 139 aggregate miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Martin)

