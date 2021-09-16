Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, 82nd Training Wing commander, addresses the audience at the annual POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texsa, Sept. 17, 2021. A POW/MIA table and flag folding ceremony highlighted the event. (U.S. Air Force phoito by Bailee Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6993753
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-DA787-734
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 10 of 10], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs with retreat ceremony, 24-hour run
LEAVE A COMMENT