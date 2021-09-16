Flights of Airmen stand at parade rest during the annual POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Joel Jimenez, commander of the Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans chapter, was the guest of honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6993755 VIRIN: 210917-F-DA787-774 Resolution: 6016x3384 Size: 2.96 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 10 of 10], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.