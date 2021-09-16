Brig. Gen. Lyle K. Drew, left, 82nd Training Wing commander, presents Wichita Falls Disabled American Veterans Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez with a POW/MIA Flag shadow box during the annual POW/MIA Retreat Ceremony at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 17, 2021. Jimenez, a Vietnam War combat infantryman, was the guest of honor during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bailee Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.25.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6993754 VIRIN: 210917-F-DA787-760 Resolution: 4514x2539 Size: 1.48 MB Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sheppard honors POWs, MIAs [Image 10 of 10], by Bailee Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.