Participants in the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred make their way through Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. While the majority of participants pedal through the course on some type of cycle, others choose a different type of transportation for the experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6993748
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-TH920-536
|Resolution:
|2610x4640
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 14 of 14], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
