Cyclists in the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred give a thumbs-up as they make their way through Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. Rolling through Sheppard in an annual fan favorite as they are able to take advantage of the last large rest stop, take photos at static aircraft and hear hundreds of Airmen in Training cheer them on before making the final push to the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6993743
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-TH920-412
|Resolution:
|1466x2606
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 14 of 14], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
