    Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 9 of 14]

    Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Cyclists in the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred give a thumbs-up as they make their way through Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. Rolling through Sheppard in an annual fan favorite as they are able to take advantage of the last large rest stop, take photos at static aircraft and hear hundreds of Airmen in Training cheer them on before making the final push to the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6993743
    VIRIN: 210828-F-TH920-412
    Resolution: 1466x2606
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 14 of 14], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cycling
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Hotter'N Hell Hundred

