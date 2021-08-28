Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

Cyclists in the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred give a thumbs-up as they make their way through Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. Rolling through Sheppard in an annual fan favorite as they are able to take advantage of the last large rest stop, take photos at static aircraft and hear hundreds of Airmen in Training cheer them on before making the final push to the finish line. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

