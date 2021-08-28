Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

The 782nd Training Group's Alma Taylor stops for a selfie with a Thunderbird F-16 Falcon during the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. Taylor said she was documenting her ride in honor of a friend with COVID-19 who was supposed to ride the event with her. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6993740
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-TH920-339
|Resolution:
|4235x2382
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
