Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

Riders in the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred make their way to a rest stop at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. The Sheppard portion of the ride is a fan favorite as participants can stop and take photos with static aircraft, get refreshments and listen to hudnreds of Airmen in Training cheer them on. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

