Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

Dale St. Laurent, of Dallas, Texas, applies a cold, wet cloth to his neck to cool down at a rest stop at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. St. Laurent and his wife, Charlene, have participated in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred since their first ride in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

