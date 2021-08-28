Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 11 of 14]

    Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Dale St. Laurent, of Dallas, Texas, applies a cold, wet cloth to his neck to cool down at a rest stop at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. St. Laurent and his wife, Charlene, have participated in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred since their first ride in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 14 of 14], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cycling
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Hotter'N Hell Hundred

