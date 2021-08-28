Dale St. Laurent, of Dallas, Texas, applies a cold, wet cloth to his neck to cool down at a rest stop at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 28, 2021. St. Laurent and his wife, Charlene, have participated in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred since their first ride in 1990. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6993745
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-TH920-455
|Resolution:
|1995x2237
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB [Image 14 of 14], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT