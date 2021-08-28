Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

A focused cyclist makes her way through Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, during the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred Aug. 28, 2021. Sheppard is one of the last large stopping spots along the route. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

