Hotter'N Hell rolls through Sheppard AFB

A group of cyclists make their way through Sheppard Air Force Base during the 40th Annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred on Aug. 28, 2021. The HHH is the largest single-day cycling event in the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

Date Taken: 08.28.2021