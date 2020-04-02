Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Tate Cardinal 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211223-N-PG226-1044 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ismael Gonzalez, from Atlanta, inputs a frequency into a transceiver aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6993548
    VIRIN: 211223-N-PG226-1044
    Resolution: 2975x4287
    Size: 774.56 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], by SA Tate Cardinal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

