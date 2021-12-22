211222-N-PA358-1008 MEDITTERANIAN SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Gary Skaggs, left, from Tucson, Arizona, applies synthetic blood to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Stamos, from Medford, Wisconsin, during a mass casualty drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 22, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

