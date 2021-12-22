Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 17 of 27]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    211222-N-PA358-1008 MEDITTERANIAN SEA (Dec. 22, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Gary Skaggs, left, from Tucson, Arizona, applies synthetic blood to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Stamos, from Medford, Wisconsin, during a mass casualty drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 22, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman T'ara Tripp)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 16:09
    Photo ID: 6993544
    VIRIN: 211221-N-PA358-1008
    Resolution: 3352x2541
    Size: 906.66 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

