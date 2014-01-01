Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 19 of 27]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211223-N-GP384-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Godwin Afenu, from Dumfries, Virginia, assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, verifies part numbers on a tail rotor servo of an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 16:09
    Photo ID: 6993546
    VIRIN: 211223-N-GP384-1022
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 855.87 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 27 of 27], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

