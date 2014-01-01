211223-N-GP384-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Godwin Afenu, from Dumfries, Virginia, assigned to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, verifies part numbers on a tail rotor servo of an MH-60S Sea Hawk in the hanger bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 23, 2021. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

